The Golden State Warriors reportedly believe Kevin Durant tore his achilles during the second quarter of Monday night's Game 5 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Durant is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury, but all signs point to an achilles tear.

Even without the two-time NBA Finals MVP on the floor, the Warriors pulled out a 106-105 win at Scotiabank Arena, which seemed to lift Durant's spirits in the moment. Following the win, KD posted the following on his Instagram story:

"Dub nation gonna be loud as fuck for Game 6. I'm hurting deep in the soul right now I can't lie but seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I got new life lol. #dubs"

"It's an Achilles injury," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said after the game, while holding back tears, according to ESPN. "I don't know the extent of it. He'll have an MRI tomorrow. Prior to coming back he went through four weeks with a medical team, and it was thorough, and it was experts and multiple MRIs and multiple doctors, and we felt good about the process."

The injury will obviously play a key factor in Durant's free agency plans, as he may now end up exercising his $31.5 million option to stay with the Warriors. In the meantime, his teammates will look to stay alive and force a Game 7 in Toronto. Game 6 is scheduled to tipoff at Oracle Arena at 9pm ET this Thursday.