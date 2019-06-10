Golden State Warriors All Star forward Kevin Durant is officially listed as a game time decision heading into tonight's elimination game in Toronto. If he plays he will not be on a minutes restriction.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Monday morning, “He looked good, and we’ll see where it goes.” Durant, who has not played since suffering a calf injury on May 8, practiced with the team on Sunday.

On Monday's episode of "Get Up," ESPN's Jay Williams said he had dinner with KD on Sunday, and he would be "shocked" if the two-time NBA Finals MVP didn't play in Game 5 on Monday night.

Says Williams (h/t Bleacher Report):

"The one thing you know about Kevin, Kevin loves big challenges. He loves the big stage. For him to be dropped back into Game 5 of the NBA Finals is a monumental thing. I would be shocked if we didn't see KD on the basketball court tonight. I'm neither confirming nor denying. This is up to the Golden State Warriors about how they want to do this, but if KD is not on the floor tonight, I would be shocked." "Klay Thompson was cleared, Kevon Looney was cleared, Kevin Durant just got cleared yesterday to play. He practiced, he was in his bag, he said he felt good. I think tonight is looking to be an epic night."

The 10-time All Star is averaging 34.2 points per night to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the playoffs thus far. Game 5, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff at 9pm ET.