After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are moving out of Oracle Arena in Oakland and heading to the Chase Center in San Francisco. The new facility is massive and is set to be one of the best arenas in the NBA. With that being said it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the team wants to embrace its new city and pay homage to it with some new jerseys. The Warriors logo has been slightly tweaked for next season and now, the jerseys are being changed up as well.

It appears as though the Warriors were hoping to unveil the jerseys a little closer to the start of the season, but now, preliminary images of the jerseys have leaked online.

Based on the image above, there are four jerseys to choose from, including Golden State, The Town, The City, and The Bay options. There is one blue, one black, and two yellow jerseys that all boast their own unique features. Based on the comments attached to the above post, fans are split on how they feel about these.

Sports fans typically don't like change so it's not surprising that people are a little hesitant to label these as fire. Let us know in the comments what you think about the team's new threads.