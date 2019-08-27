Going into next season, what was the Golden State Warriors "Hamptons 5" is no more. Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant left the team in the offseason which means only Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are left. This doesn't bode well for the Warriors this season as they are trying to get back to the NBA Finals for the sixth straight season. The Western Conference is tougher than ever and pundits have the Warriors making the playoffs, although a first or second-round exit.

It's a harsh reality for a team that has been the gold standard over the last few seasons. To mark a new era in Warriors basketball, the team is moving from Oracle Arena to the Chase Center in San Francisco. In some tweets by reporter Mark Medina, it was revealed that the Chase Center would contain a "Warriors Walk Of Fame" and as you would imagine, all five members of the "Hamptons 5" are a part of it.

This will certainly be an era in Warriors basketball that fans will look back on fondly, especially since they won three championships in five seasons. There is a case to be made that they were one of the best dynasties in the history of the league, although their reign didn't last as long as some people thought.

Either way, the "Hamptons 5" will forever live in infamy.