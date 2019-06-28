Going into this offseason, there is quite a bit of uncertainty when it comes to the Golden State Warriors and whether or not they will be able to keep their superteam together. Klay Thompson is up for a max deal and so is Kevin Durant except both players are injured right now. Durant will miss all of next season while Thompson will only be able to rejoin the Warriors at the tail end of the year. It is believed that Thompson wants to re-sign, but Durant is a different story as rumors have him leaving the Bay area.

According to Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the Warriors are planning on giving KD five years at $221 million, while maxing out Klay Thompson at five years, $190 million. They would also try to bring back Kevon Looney which means their payroll would be over $375 million next season. This would include $200 million in luxury taxes and the figure makes the Warriors the most expensive NBA team ever.

Rumors have circulated that Durant has sold his property in California and has bought a home in New York which would give credence to the idea that he wants to leave. Free agency opens up on Sunday, June 30th at 6 P.M. EST which means those on the open market will be able to meet with prospective teams.

No matter what happens, this is going to be one of the most interesting free agent periods in league history.