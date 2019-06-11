Heading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, the Warriors were in desperate need of a win or else they would forfeit the series. The team's legacy was at stake and in order to keep it alive, Kevin Durant was brought back into the lineup after missing significant time with what was described as a right calf strain. After scoring 11 points in the first quarter, Durant reinjured his leg and had to leave the game. Luckily for his teammates, they were able to pull off the win and extend the series to six games.

During the game, Durant was seen leaving the arena with a leg brace on and he was only able to walk with crutches. It was a pretty devastating scene if you're a Warriors fan as it only serves to confirm that Durant won't be back for the rest of the series.

In the postgame press conference, team general manager Bob Meyers took to the podium to talk about Durant's injury and how the team fears he might have torn his Achilles. He explained how there was a whole team of Doctors who had worked with KD and that they did their due diligence before bringing him back. Meyers began to break down in tears which further illustrated the gravity of the situation.

With KD injured in such a way, there is a real possibility that this could affect his upcoming free agency this summer.

[Via]