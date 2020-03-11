The NBA league office is expected to hold a conference call with the 30 general managers around the league on Wednesday afternoon in regards to the coronavirus outbreak. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league has considered several different options, including playing games without fans in attendance and postponing games altogether.

A league wide decision has not yet been revealed, but select cities have already taken action. For instance, The San Francisco Chronicle reports that mayor London Breed has banned all public gatherings that draw crowds of 1,000 people or more, which includes Golden State Warriors games at the Chase Center.

The Warriors are scheduled to host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, as Kevin Durant makes his return to the Bay Area for the first time since since last year's NBA Finals. Warriors fans who were hoping to welcome KD back will not have the opportunity to do so, as The New York Times' Marc Stein has confirmed that tomorrow night's game will be closed to the public.

Following Thursday's contest, the Warriors will embark on a five-game road trip and they won't return to the Chase Center until their March 25th matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. It's anybody's guess what the state of the league, and the country as a whole, will be in by that time.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images