For the last five years, the Golden State Warriors have been one of the most entertaining teams in the league thanks to their high-powered offense that is completely centered around shooting threes. While their success has frustrated opposing fans, there is no denying that players like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have changed the game forever. Having said that, this season hasn't been so kind to the team. Thompson is out for the year with an ACL tear while Curry has missed a large chunk of time due to a broken hand.

These injuries have been a disaster for the Warriors when it comes to viewership. According to Sports Business Journal, the Warriors have experienced a 66 percent drop in ratings. This means the team has 1/3 of the viewers it used to have. It's also important to note that the entire league has seen a rating decline of 13 percent which is something the Warriors have certainly contributed to.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The reason for this decline can be chalked up to the Warriors roster. It's certainly not as interesting as it used to be, especially with Curry and Thompson gone. The Warriors are last in the entire league and it's clear that fans don't want to watch a struggling team every night.

Once their stars come back, we're sure the Warriors will be just fine.