Kevin Durant has been out since Game 5 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals with a right calf strain and has been sorely missed by the Golden State Warriors as they take on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. The Raptors are up 2-1 in the series and it has been revealed that Durant won't be able to come back and play in Game 4. There is still a chance he can come back later on but as of right now, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the two-time champion's health.

Marc Spears of ESPN wrote an article for The Undefeated today which talked about Durant's injury and how players on the team feel about it all. Spears even spoke to one Warriors employee who said “It’s [expletive] killing him. Killing him."

In the report, Warriors player Quinn Cook spoke out Durant's leadership qualities throughout the playoffs and how he's been a huge help to the young guys on the team. Even in his absence, Durant is looking to make an impact with the squad.

“He’s been a great, great leader and motivated everybody by talking a lot,” Cook explained. “Ever since he’s been out, he’s been great. But over these past three games, he’s been the best leader you could ask for.”

While Durant won't be back for Friday's match, Klay Thompson is confirmed to be a part of the lineup.