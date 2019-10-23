Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green admits he was in the wrong during a dispute with former teammate Kevin Durant following a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last November.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod, Green and Warriors GM Bob Myers dove into that argument with KD, which ultimately led to Green being suspended.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Green explained on the podcast that it took some time for him to come to the realization that he was wrong, and that he didn't apologize to Durant until well after the incident took place. And when he did apologize, it wasn't because of the way the team was performing on the court, but because "I actually loved this guy, like that's really my brother."

Says Green (H/T ESPN):

"I just had to accept the fact that I was wrong. And once I was able to get over my stubbornness and accept the fact that I was wrong, I was able to move on. I lost [Durant's] trust. How do I get that back? Not so we can win a championship or we can win some games ... but I actually loved this guy, like that's really my brother. And so not knowing what's next in our relationship bothered me more. "Bob and [head coach Steve Kerr], they told me, like, 'You need to apologize to Kevin,' before I got suspended. And I said, 'No, I'm not apologizing because y'all telling me to apologize. I'm not gonna do that.' And I didn't. And I never apologized to him until I came to grips with myself. ... Not because of some games or the team ain't flowing right. But I can kind of see a look in my brother's face that I have not seen. He's hurt. How do I fix that? And that was what bothered me more than anything."

As we know, Durant left the Warriors this past summer to join Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, KD described how he never felt like he was a real part of the Warriors, which is what bothered Green most of all.

"The thing that bothered me the most was that when, you know, when Kevin goes on his things he's doing in the media or stuff and he says, oh, I wasn't a part of that. Or, like, I was different than those guys. A part of it is like, no, he [was] one of us, and it pisses me off."

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images