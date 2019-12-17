When Kevin Durant went to the Golden State Warriors in 2016, he was heavily criticized by pretty well everyone with a platform to voice their opinion. Many were upset that a player as good as Durant would go to a powerhouse team just so he could win an easy championship. Of course, his tenure with the Warriors was quite successful as he made three straight Finals and won two of them. Had it not been for an injury, he could have easily won three. Despite all of this, the Warriors seem to take issue with Durant leaving their team and recently, they hit him with some light shade.

The Warriors were named "Franchise of the Decade" and to celebrate, they took to Twitter with a slideshow that showed off some of their best accomplishments. Surprisingly, or unsurprisingly depending on how you look at things, Durant was not included. Eventually, they added a tweet that had a photo of KD but by then, the damage has been done.

Fans were quick to notice this and immediately called out the Warriors for being deceitful with their video. It's clear they were purposely removing Durant from the tribute, which is crazy when you think about how he won two straight Finals MVPs. While he may not be on the team anymore, he is certainly a huge part of their history.