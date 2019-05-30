The Golden State Warriors are getting one of their All Stars back for Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight.

According to Shams Charania, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has announced that DeMarcus Cousins will be active, though it remains to be seen how many minutes he'll receive.

Cousins has not played since April 16, when he suffered a torn quad during the Warriors first round series with the Los Angeles Clippers. Kevin Durant, who is still nursing a calf injury, made the trip north of the border with his teammates, but he has already been ruled out for the opening game of the series.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff in Toronto at 9pm ET tonight.

In his first season with Golden State, Cousins appeared in 30 games, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in roughly 26 minutes of action per night. He is set to become a free agent this Summer.

In speaking about Cousins' potential return during the NBA Finals, Draymond Green compared the situation to a kid who grew up in the suburbs getting dropped off in the hood.