Over the last five seasons, the Golden State Warriors have been the best franchise in the NBA as they've made five straight NBA Finals and have won three of the last four titles. This time around, they're having a much harder time in the Finals as they are down 3-2 in the series and will have an opportunity to tie it up tonight in Oakland. Interestingly enough, this is the last game that will ever be played at Oracle as next season, the team will be moving to San Francisco to play at the Chase Center.

The Warriors will be honoring the crowd with some rally towels tonight which bare the words "For Oakland." In the post below, you can actually see that the Warriors are also paying tribute to Kevin Durant who is out with a ruptured Achilles. The word Oakland is laid out in such a way where the message also reads "For KD."

If the Warriors aren't able to win the game, the Toronto Raptors will take home their first ever NBA Title. Should the Warriors win, they will force a Game 7 on Toronto's home court which will go down this Sunday.

Who do you have winning the game tonight?