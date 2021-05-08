Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee says he tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated since March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that approximately 6,000 have also tested positive after receiving the vaccine.

Lee was administered his single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 22nd and hasn't played for the Warriors since April 19.



Christian Petersen / Getty Images

"I did test positive for COVID about two weeks ago," Lee told reporters before Thursday night's 118-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN. "I did get the vaccine the middle, end of March, but essentially this was just a rare breakthrough case. ... Right now, there's no timeline in the immediate future for me coming back and playing."

Lee also described his symptoms by reading off a list of notes he had compiled over the last two weeks: "I had headache, chills, sneezing, congestion, soreness, body aches. It felt like I was hit by a car. Like hit by two cars at once every step I took. It hurt, it was pain, soreness. It felt like there was a weight on my chest for a couple of days, like it was just hard to breathe."

Lee says he is still experiencing some symptoms but is on the mend.

[Via]