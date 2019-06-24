Kevin Durant's rumored free agency plans seem to change on a daily basis, as it seems that everyday there is a new report citing sources that have knowledge to the All Star forward's thinking. For instance, the latest KD rumors suggest he is "really pissed off at the Warriors" which is why the Brooklyn Nets are now viewed as the favorites to sign him this summer.

We won't know for sure until Durant puts pen to paper on a contract, but one of his teammates has already ruled out a possible destination - the New York Knicks. During an interview with CNBC in promotion of his new book, "The Sixth Man," Andre Iguodala expressed a belief that both KD and Klay Thompson will return next season.

Iggy then stuck a dagger in the hearts of Knicks fans everywhere: "Nobody is going to the Knicks, sorry."

The Durant to New York rumors have been swirling for about a year now, but Kyrie Irving's reported desire to join the Brooklyn Nets could impact the Knicks' ability to sign the two-time NBA Finals MVP. Not to mention, Golden State is expected to offer KD a five-year supermax deal worth $221, which is $57 million more than the Knicks, or Nets, could offer. Remember, this is all in spite of the fact that Durant will likely miss all of the 2019-20 season as he recovers from a ruptured achilles.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that he's been told Durant is "doing a lot of soul-searching right now" ahead of the start of free agency, which officially begins on June 30 at 6pm ET. The soon-to-be 31-year old superstar averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this past season.