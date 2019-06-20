The Atlanta Hawks continue to move draft picks ahead of tonight's NBA Draft, this time making a trade with the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks have traded the 41st overall pick to Golden State in exchange for $1.3M and a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Atlanta got rid of the No. 44 pick yesterday, sending it to the Miami Heat for a future second-rounder and cash.

As a result of today's Draft Day deal, the Hawks currently have four picks tonight including No. 8 and No. 10, as well as No. 17 and No. 35. Meanwhile, the Warriors have picks 28, 41 and 58.

The Hawks may not be done making moves just yet, and there could be some last-minute trades during tonight's draft. The team has reportedly been "aggressively exploring trade scenarios" in an effort to move up in the draft by packaging their No. 8 and No. 10 overall picks. The New York Knicks shut down the Hawks' trade offer for the No. 3 overall pick, but the New Orleans Pelicans' pick at No. 4 could still be in play.

That said, there are several teams interested in that Pelicans' pick, including the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.