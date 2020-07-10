Warren G Taps Ty Dolla $ign For "And You Know That" Single

Old school meets new school on Warren G's latest single. The Long Beach emcee became a hip hop staple decades ago when he delivered his classic hits including "Regulate" featuring the late-great Nate Dogg and "This D.J." The G-Funk Era rapper has never left the game and has continued touring, playing shows, and releasing music over the years, but it's been about five years since he's delivered a new project. While we wait for more information about whether or not an album is on the way, Warren G has collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign on his latest single "And You Know That."

The song is reminiscent of those Southern California, Los Angeles vibes from back in the day. "New hot summer banger is about to hit you hard!" Warren G wrote in a caption to an Instagram post. "If you don't know, now you know!" Stream "And You Know That" and let us know if you're feeling this one from Warren G and Ty Dolla $ign.

Quotable Lyrics

It's another hit record on the radio (Radio)

B*tch you look good with no makeup on

I was gone for a minute now I'm right back home

We gon' sip and paint down in Malibu

And I can teach you the game, how to get it too (Get it too)

Baby I'm the man, just know that (Know that)

Pose for the picture, it's a Kodak (Kodak)

Put it on the 'Gram, it's a throwback (Throwback)

I'm a, I'm an Eastsider rider and you know that