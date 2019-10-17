No matter where you are, if you hear the lyrics "It was a clear black night, a clear white moon," prepare for a rap-a-long to take place. Warren G's 1994 hit "Regulate" featuring Nate Dogg put both Long Beach artists on the map. Twenty-five years after its release, the track is hailed as a hip hop classic that is still a favorite of fans, radio stations, and deejays. Warren G takes to stages worldwide to perform his G-Funk Era hit, sans the late great Nate Dogg who passed away back in 2011, and recently the veteran rapper was asked to share his thoughts on the current state of hip hop music.



Rich Polk/Getty Images

"There are some solid artists Lil Baby, J. Cole, Drake and Joey Bada$$, but then you have others who are just saying some bullsh*t," he told HipHopDX. "You have to look at the current way these kids are living and what they’re going through. We can’t just sit back and say, 'What they’re going through is bullsh*t.' It’s what’s going on. Just like what we talked about back in the day was what was going on with the gangbangin' and barbeques. They’re still doing it, but they’re doing it in their own way. What needs to happen is that a lot of sh*t needs to change."

The 48-year-old is still on his grind musically, as he shares he has a single on deck titled "And You Know That" featuring Ty Dolla $ign. He continues to communicate with friends Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, that is when they can tear themselves away from their busy schedules to get together. The longtime friends and collaborators created memorable hits back in the early '90s, and Warren considers his jam to be one of the greatest rap hits of all time.

"I give it the top five because it was one of the biggest Hip Hop singles ever. That’s a fact. I can’t say what number, but it’s in the top five," he said. "For it to be playing 25 years strong and still going, that means something and lets the world know that G-Funk is here to stay, and Warren G is here to stay. We’re going to keep doing that sh*t. We’re not gonna stop."