Warner Bros. Records has been around for approximately 61 years and for the first time ever they've rebranded their image with a name change and new logo. The move is sparked by a new round of leads taking over the company as well as some legal reasons, Variety details. The new name is now simply Warner Records and the new logo is described as “artful simplicity and impactful typography that are ideally suited to the digital world."

"The circular icon – suggesting a record, a sun, and a globe – is a nod to the label’s past, present, and future. The openness of the design gives it the flexibility to embrace all Warner Records artists and all genres of music around the world," the company writes.

“The timing couldn’t be better, since we all feel the label is at a moment of reinvention that builds on our legacy, while moving into a future driven by fearlessness and creativity," Aaron Bay-Schuck (U.S. Co-Chairman & CEO) and Tom Corson (U.S. Co-Chairman & COO), said in a statement.

"We have a growing roster of world-class artists, a rejuvenated team, and an incredible new location. It’s a new day for Warner Records, an iconic label that was born in the California sun, and is at home everywhere on earth.”