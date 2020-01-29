Warner Bros. R-Rated "Mortal Kombat" Animated Film Gets A Trailer

As fans of the iconic fighter franchise Mortal Kombat await the live-action film reboot slated for 2021, those that still favor the original animated version will be please to know that Warner Bros. is releasing an origin story titled Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. Take a look at the trailer below to see some of your favorite characters back in action for a few fatalities.

Classic animated films like 1994's Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie, Batman: The Killing Joke from 2016 and of course the classic anime Akira from 1988 each prove that cartoon flicks aren't exclusively made for the kids. For a film like Scorpion’s Revenge, the same sentiment applies due to its R-rating. Directed by Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault of Arkham) with a script by Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans), the movie takes us back to the beginning with Earthrealm protector Lord Raiden recruiting fighters against the evil Shang Tsung and the Outworld. Fan-favorites, good and bad, like Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Scorpion, Hanzo Hasashi, Sub-Zero, the aforementioned Shang Tsung and Raiden, Quan Chi, Kano, Jax Briggs, Goro, Kitana, Satoshi Hasashi and Demon Torturer all make appearances in what's sure to be an action-packed adventure.