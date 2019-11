Los Angeles trio Warm Brew has returned to share their latest Unforgettable Summer of 20 Somethin’ EP. On it, they pack together six total tracks that feature production credits from Al B Smoov, Jay Card, Big Jerm, and District Yori. Amogthossongs, you'll find the previously-released "Fame" and "Summertime" tracks.

Unforgettable Summer of 20 Somethin’ becomes the crew's first drop of the year and follows up on last October's New Content album. Get into the full listen down below.