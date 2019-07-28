mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Warm Brew Celebrates The Season With "Summertime"

Milca P.
July 28, 2019 05:33
Summertime
Warm Brew

Warm Brew returns.


Fresh off their "Player Way" collaboration with Wiz Khalifa, Ray Wright, Manu Li, and Serk Spliff, collectively known as West Coast crew Warm Brew, have returned to gift fans with new track "Summertime." The selection arrives with a backdrop produced by Al B Smoov and is characterized as a "love song" by Serk.

It marks Warm Brew's first drop of the year, coming off a strong 2018 that included the aforementioned "Player Way" and performance dates on the Dreamville-backed Win Or Lose tour.

The set has been pegged as one to watch, flanked by their impressive six-track Diagnosis EP, and "Summertime" certainly supports the notion. Check out the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Booty be eatin' her sundress
Havin' some drinks by the sunset
Heart in my chest like a subwoofer
Fallin' in love we ain't fucked yet

 

 

 

Warm Brew
