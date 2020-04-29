Warhol.SS Quarantine Essentials: McDonald's Apple Pie & "Patrennessy"

Warhol.SS can't get enough of his snack foods during the coronavirus-induced quarantine.

We may not be able to film new episodes of Snack Review since, you know, there are travel restrictions and we're not even allowed to hit the bodega down the street. Warhol.SS knows the struggle, having to get creative to stay entertained with his snack habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many of us, the Chicago rapper has been snacking extra during the quarantine, keeping his belly filled as he works on new music while he's locked down. He filmed an at-home version of our popular Snack Review series, which we're calling Quarantine Essentials, where he ran through some of the most interesting foods he's got on deck.

While he's had to find ways to get his go-to food, Warhol.SS has managed to stock up on McDonald's apple pies, which he deems his main essential.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"I can't even explain it bro, this shit be fire," says the rapper after a long reflection period about how good the dessert truly is. "When you like dumb high and you just get an apple pie, heat it up a lil' bit. Mm mm mm."

After showing us his favorite noodle soup and cereal, Warhol details his go-to alcoholic beverage during the quarantine: a mix of Patron and Hennessy.

"We got the Patrennessy for the vibes," he says. "You know what's going on. If you don't know what muhfuckin' Patrennessy is, it's Patron mixed with Hennessy. Demon time. No cap."

If you didn't know, now you do. Check out the full episode above.