Warhol.SS Links With Ugly God On "Top Off" & Announces "MIA" EP

Chicago rapper Warhol.SS not only has returned with a new single, but he's back with an announcement as well. On Monday, the 22-year-old rapper delivered "Top Off" featuring Ugly God, a single co-produced by Kid Hazel and OZ Musique. If those production credits sound familiar it's because Kid Hazel has worked with artists like 21 Savage and Young Nudy, while OZ Musique linked with Travis Scott for "Sicko Mode" and "Highest In The Room."

Along with "Top Off," Warhol.SS hs also shared that he has a new EP on the way via EMPIRE. The project, MIA, is slated for release on December 12. The Windy City artist's six-track EP hosts two features by Ugly God and Famous Dex. Give "Top Off" a listen and let us know if you're looking forward to hearing more from Warhol.SS on MIA.

Quotable Lyrics

I do this sh*t on my own

This a no fly zone

Wit' yo b*tch spot on

I f*cked her then I got on