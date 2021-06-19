Warhol.SS Drops Off Quick "Free Andy II' EP

Chicago-born emcee Warhol.SS has been staying pretty consistent with new releases. Back in 2018, he signed a multi-album deal with Epic, subsequently releasing new music to appease his growing audience. He released his debut effort Chest Pains the same year, loaded with features from Rico Nasty, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, UnoTheActivist, and more.

Before releasing his debut effort, he dropped off his first Free Andy EP. "Chest Pains still isn't out and those who know me know I get my name from Andy Warhol so the rest explains itself," he told XXL at the time of its release. "I just wanted to give the fans a peek into the new vibes I'm bringing into the game."

Nearly three years later, he introduced the second part of the EP, a five-track effort dubbed Free Andy II. Similar to the first EP, the entire tape is a solo endeavor. He started the tape on an introductory high with "Go Get It," maintaining the trajectory on the subsequent tracks.

"Shiggy Dance," and "Obama" are also highlights from the tape. Tap into the Free Andy II EP down below and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Go Get It

2. Big Petty

3. Switches And Things

4. Shiggy Dance

5. Obama