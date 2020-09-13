mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wande Coal's "Again" Gets A Remix Ft. Wale

Aron A.
September 13, 2020 13:03
318 Views
Again (Remix)
Wande Coal Feat. Wale

Wale slides through with a quick verse for Wande Coal's "Again" remix.


Wande Coal is fresh off of the release of his latest project, Realms. The Nigerian singer has been in the game since 2006 when he signed a deal with Mo' Hits Records. Since then, he's continued to carve his own lane in the ever-expansive world of Afrobeats. "Again" has been a massive single, garnering buzz across the world and with the release of Realms, Wande Coal taps Wale for the official remix. The breezy energy and romantics lyrics are a perfect fit for Wale who delivers a poetic verse detailing love and emotions. 

Wale is one of two features on Wande Coal's new project, alongside Sarz who appears on "Vex." Check the song out below and be sure to check out Wande Coal's brand new project, Realms.

Quotable Lyrics
Scars on your feelings, tats on your body
Mask 'cause of COVID, can't mask what is flawless
I tell you why, I tell you why, I tell you why I'm single
I might go double text, somebody trippin' if I triple

Wande Coal
Wande Coal Wale
