If you thought we've seen the height of Mask Meltdowns from people who refuse to don the face coverings in public spaces, just you wait. Walmart has been making various changes over the last few months as it's adjusted its policies due to COVID-19 and the revolutionary protests that have taken to the streets. They've banned the sale of Confederate flags in their stores, taken down "All Lives Matter" merchandise from its website, and removed guns from their sales floors while protests continue. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Walmart will now require all customers to wear masks while shopping in its stores, and we're sure there will be plenty of people who will take issue with the new mandate.

Back in April, Walmart was hit with lawsuits from the families of former employees who passed away from coronavirus. The company seems to be minding their Ps and Qs as many cities are looking to go back on lockdown once again in hopes of "flattening the curve." Since mask-wearing became the new normal, video footage has appeared online showing American citizens berating sales associates and just about anyone else who tells them that they need to cover their faces while we're in the middle of a pandemic.

We've added a few reactions to Walmart's new rule and folks are already acting up. Check it out below and let us know if you've been rocking a mask in public spaces.