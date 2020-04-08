Two employees at a Walmart in Illinois passed away due to Coronavirus and now, the company is facing accusations of reckless disregard and negligence in a newly filed wrongful death lawsuit. The family of Wando Evans has filed a lawsuit against the company after the 51-year-old man died on March 25th.



Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

According to the suit, Evans had already told the manager that he was experiencing symptoms but the manager dismissed the complaint. Finally, on March 23rd, he was allowed to go home but it was two days later when he was found dead at his home. In addition, the lawsuit claims that there were other employees whose concerns over COVID-19 were dismissed. Another 48-year-old man who worked at the store, Phillip Thomas, passed away on March 29th.

The Evans' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit that accuses Walmart of "willful and wanton misconduct and reckless disregard" that caused the man's death.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of two associates at our Evergreen Park store, and we are mourning along with their families," a Walmart spokeswoman said in a statement to NPR. "While neither associate had been at the store in more than a week, we took action to reinforce our cleaning and sanitizing measures, which include a deep-cleaning of key areas of the store."

