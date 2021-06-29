Kanye West's Yeezy venture with Adidas has gone on to become one of the most profitable sneaker collaborations in history. In 2020 alone, sales for the sneakers reached an impressive $1.7 billion in annual revenue, solidifying the immense success of Kanye's brainchild with Adidas.

With such a massively successful sneaker empire, it's no wonder corporations have tried to mimic its success. As we previously reported, Ye and the Yeezy company filed a lawsuit against Walmart for selling fake Adidas Yeezy foam runners on its website. According to new reports, the multinational retail corporation has since pulled the replicas from their site.



The knockoffs in question, which were priced between $23.99 and $24.99 USD, were listed as the “Daeful Mens Womens Kids Summer Beach Shoes Foam Runner Anti Slipper Sandals Casual." These kicks were previously sold by Walmart online and were an exact clone of Yeezy's unique design that sells for $80 USD.

Following the news of legal action being taken, the retail chain issued a statement clarifying that the shoes were being sold by a third party and not by Walmart directly. “We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint," said the statement.

It is worth noting that there are plenty of Yeezy knockoffs being listed on other sites, but Ye and his company have yet to take legal action against them.

