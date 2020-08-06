As movie theaters across America continue to keep their doors shut, Walmart is offering an exciting new way to experience the cinema. Tribeca Film Festival and the retail corporation are partnering to host the Walmart Drive-In, a drive-in movie tour at 160 Walmart Supercenter locations across the country.

Movies planned for the drive-in screenings include Black Panther, Back to the Future, Space Jam, Spy Kids, The LEGO Batman Movie, E.T., and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The movie selections were curated by Tribeca. The film festival just recently finished its successful drive-in series.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Walmart’s chief customer officer Janey Whiteside. “The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve.”

The Walmart Drive-In, which will show a total of 320 movies, will turn parking lots into outdoor movie theaters from August 14th to October 21st. Attendees can also expect virtual or real-life visits from celebs like Drew Barrymore, LeBron James, and Jennifer Garner at select showings.

Beginning today at 5 pm, families will be able to visit www.TheWalmartDriveIn.com to find each stop, movie, and location of the tour.

