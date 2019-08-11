After this past weekend's mass shootings tragedies in El Paso and Dayton that took the lives of 31 innocent individuals and injured dozens more, a Walmart employee in San Bruno, California has organized a walkout to protest the store's gun sales. Walmart is one of the largest gun and ammunition retailers in the world and its for that reason why Thomas Marshall contacted more than 20,000 employees and started a petition.



Mario Tama/Getty Images

"Of all the gun tragedies, this hit the closest to home for a lot of us," the 23-year-old told CNN. "I felt like I had to do something or else I would really be complicit in a company that was continuing to sell firearms." The Change.org petition is just a handful of signatures away from hitting its 50,000 goal, directed at Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.

"We would like to see Walmart take a unified and public stance against guns and gun violence. We urge our leadership to cease the sale of all firearms and ammunition, ban the public open and concealed carry of weapons on company property and in all stores, and cease WALPAC donations to NRA backed -A/A+ politicians," the petition reads.