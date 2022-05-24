In just a few weeks, millions of Americans will be celebrating Juneteenth. The now-federal holiday has been widely commemorated by Black Americans since 1865 or 1866 when the last of the enslaved peoples in the Confederacy learned of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipations Proclaimtion that he decreed in 1863. In it, he commanded that enslaved Black Americans in the Confederacy be freed, but it would take years before many would learn of their new journey.

The American government has been pressured by millions of citizens to make Juneteenth a paid, no-work holiday, but we have yet to see that put in motion. However, around this time of year, major corporations try to capitalize on the holiday and Walmart recently revealed its trademarked, Juneteenth ice cream.



Jon Cherry / Stringer / Getty Images

"Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope," the label on the ice cream stated. The backlash wasn't just swift, but it was heavy. People were up in arms about Walmart's move and later, the company not only pulled the ice cream from its shelves, but it released a statement to FOX Television Stations.

"Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence," Walmart reportedly said. "However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate."

Check out a few reactions below.

