Christmas is just around the corner which means that it's time to pull out the ugly Christmas sweaters. Personally, I don't care for this trend but perhaps Walmart may have had the one that was worthy of being rocked throughout the holidays. A Christmas sweater depicting jolly ole Saint Nick ripping lines of cocaine appeared on the company's website along with a few other risque holiday-themed sweaters.

Global News reports that Walmart has apologized for the sweaters and pulled them off their website and shelves. "These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website. We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offence this may have caused,” a rep for Walmart told MarketWatch.

The sweater included a picture of Santa with three lines of cocaine in front of him with the words, "let it snow" across of it but what was worse was the production description.

"We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America,” it read on the company's website. “That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole. That’s why Santa really likes to savour the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow. He packs it in perfect lines on his coffee table and then takes a big whiff to smell the high quality aroma of the snow."