Some of you may be thinking... The Walking Dead is still on TV? Yes. Almost like a Law & Order series, The Walking Dead is harder to kill than its antagonists. However, AMC has just announced that the popular zombie apocalypse show has reached its end. On tonight's season finale, "Here's Negan," AMC revealed that the 11th season will debut on August 22. It will be the show's last.

“Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we’re excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang stated. “The stakes will be high – we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from then.” Of course, fan favorites Daryl and Carol (Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride) are set up to have a spin-off show, so TWD universe will still be alive and well. However, season 11 will be the last ride for the show that started an international phenomenon. Are you sad to see The Walking Dead end, or are you surprised that it's still on TV?

