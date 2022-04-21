Almost twelve years since its release, Wale's More About Nothing is coming to streaming services. Wale revealed that Jerry Seinfield had a hand in getting the project on digital streaming platforms.

"Thank Jerry Seinfield. That guy made all the calls to clear so much stuff #moreaboutnothing is otw," he tweeted. Seinfield was a huge piece of More About Nothing's legacy. Inspired by Seinfield, each song follows the same title format from the show and also includes audio clips from various episodes. Wale also dropped a video that showed some of the moments he and Seinfield have shared over the years. The video ends with the date "4.29.22", hinting that the mixtape could appear on streaming services next week.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

More About Nothing was Wale's sixth and most favorite mixtape before releasing his debut album under Maybach Music Group. The project was a follow-up to his fourth tape The Mixtape About Nothing. The tape included "The Breakup Song", "The Trip (Downtown), "Ambitious Girl", and "The Cloud" featuring Tiara Thomas.

Wale signed to Rick Ross's Maybach Music Group back in 2011. He would drop two No.1 albums with The Gifted and The Album About Nothing. Prior to signing with MMG, Wale dropped his debut album Attention Deficit which included features from Bun B, Gucci Mane, Jazmine Sullivan, Pharell, and more. Back in 2021, fans argued that he joined MMG at the expense of his creativity being compromised. Wale clapped back that he's made some of his greatest music with MMG and still proudly reps his home team.

