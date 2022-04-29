Wale's Beloved Mixtape "More About Nothing" Hits Streaming Services

Wale has a different kind of love for Seinfeld. The Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David-created series served as the inspiration behind Wale's 2010 mixtape, More About Nothing, which has existed on platforms like DatPiff and MyMixtapez for the past 12 years. It served as the sequel to 2008's The Mixtape About Nothing and the predecessor of The Album About Nothing.

It might've taken some time but Wale's day-one fans are blessed today with the re-release of More About Nothing. The DSP version includes 17 songs, rather than 21. Songs like "The Problem," "The Eye Of The Tiger," "The Flight" and "The Trip" were excluded from the commercial tracklist.

Wale previously revealed that Jerry Seinfeld personally held him clear the records. "Thank Jerry Seinfeld,” Wale tweeted. “That guy made all the calls to clear so much stuff ..#moreaboutnothing is otw.”