mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wale's Beloved Mixtape "More About Nothing" Hits Streaming Services

Aron A.
April 29, 2022 11:36
80 Views
10
0
CoverCover

More About Nothing
Wale

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Wale's 2010 mixtape is on DSPs, thanks to Jerry Seinfeld.


Wale has a different kind of love for Seinfeld. The Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David-created series served as the inspiration behind Wale's 2010 mixtape, More About Nothing, which has existed on platforms like DatPiff and MyMixtapez for the past 12 years. It served as the sequel to 2008's The Mixtape About Nothing and the predecessor of The Album About Nothing

It might've taken some time but Wale's day-one fans are blessed today with the re-release of More About Nothing. The DSP version includes 17 songs, rather than 21. Songs like "The Problem," "The Eye Of The Tiger," "The Flight" and "The Trip" were excluded from the commercial tracklist.

Wale previously revealed that Jerry Seinfeld personally held him clear the records. "Thank Jerry Seinfeld,” Wale tweeted. “That guy made all the calls to clear so much stuff ..#moreaboutnothing is otw.”

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Wale's Beloved Mixtape "More About Nothing" Hits Streaming Services
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject