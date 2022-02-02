If you were excited to watch Wale perform at the Broccoli City Festival in May, we're sorry to disappoint you. The Washington, D.C. festival features acts like 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Rico Nasty, Jeezy, Summer Walker, Gunna, Don Toliver, Wizkid, Masego, and more, and while Wale's name was also included in that list, the award-winning rapper announced his plans to cancel his appearance.

"I’m Pullin out this show," Wale recently tweeted. Quickly, people jumped in with theories and began spreading rumors that Wale was upset because he wasn't a headliner. He returned to clarify that wasn't the case.



Daniel Boczarski / Stringer / Getty Images

"I’m not mad at all . I wish people would ask [crying laughing emoji]," he added. "I’m sure the festival will be amazing all the artist are fire. I don’t think I’ll be missed and I never cared about headlining . This ain’t that. If u gon judge me at least know what’s on my mind my guy." A fan asked why he was dropping out of the festival and Wale answered, "Respect is why."

Someone told him that he would get his flowers one day and Wale added, "I won't . I'm convinced I won't ever but it's good." When another person said they were tired of his tantrums, Wale checked them for policing how he expressed himself.

"How is this a tantrum ? I’m ready to discuss," he said. "How come I can’t say anything ever at all or it’s 'tantrum' I just said I’m not doin the show so MY fans know. Why y’all always create this narrative . What I got to do honestly." Check out Wale's tweets and responses to fans below.