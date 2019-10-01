WWE NXT made its debut on the USA Network last Wednesday, a monumental moment for Triple H and the NXT superstars that have made the brand a must-watch program for any wrestling fans.

And while NXT's premiere on USA was a big deal, their second episode carries even more weight as they will be going up against All Elite Wrestling's new weekly show, AEW Dynamite, airing on TNT. Both shows will run from 8-10pm ET, reminiscent of how WWE and WCW clashed during the "Monday Night Wars" of the '90s. To quote former WWE champion and current AEW superstar, Chris Jericho: "Gonna be fun to see which team the world decides to join!"

And if you tune in to NXT's Wednesday night broadcast, you'll see noted wrestling fan Wale on the show. The rapper took to twitter on Tuesday to announce that he'll be making an appearance on the show alongside Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, aka The Street Profits.

The Street Profits are scheduled to take on the NXT Tag Team Champions, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, for the titles on tomorrow night's show.

Additionally, The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole (bay bay) will be putting his NXT Title on the line against The Original Bro, Matt Riddle, while Candice LeRae challenges NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler.