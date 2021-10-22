mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wale Taps MMG Boss Rick Ross For "Light Years"

Taylor McCloud
October 22, 2021 09:17
Maybach Music Group/Warner RecordsMaybach Music Group/Warner Records
Maybach Music Group/Warner Records

Light Years
Wale Feat. Rick Ross

Wale and Ross throw it back for a classic MMG collab.


Earlier this month, one Twitter user took aim at rapper Wale and said Maybach Music Group had compromised the Washington D.C. rapper's talent and creativity.

Wale, as he is one to do, shot back. Explaining that, if anything, MMG had bolstered his creativity and capabilities as an artist, Wale stuck by the Rick Ross-founded label. And just a couple months after teasing a possible MMG reunion, we finally have Wale and Ross back on the same track.

Teaming up on "Light Years," the seventh track of Wale's new albumFolarin II, Wale and Ross trade bars about being veterans of the rap game and detail the things they saw while climbing up the hip-hop ranks. Over production by AppleJuiceKid and J.U.S.T.I.C.E League, both rappers spit as if they're seated at the head of a banquet table, puffing on a Cuban cigar. A throwback to the days of the untouchable Maybach Music Group, "Light Years" is an example of Wale and Ross at their very best. 

Quotable Lyrics
Double M, we forever the legends
Rest in peace to Black and Peanut, they seen my potential
I used to borrow Ross whips to go pick up some women
Run through Carol City, I'm vicious like I'm Willis McGahee
Been Double M for like a decade though
Nobody seein' it from now 'til siempre though

Check out "Light Years" by Wale below and let us know what you think down in the comments. 

Wale
Wale Rick Ross MMG Folarin 2
