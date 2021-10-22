Wale Taps MMG Boss Rick Ross For "Light Years"

Earlier this month, one Twitter user took aim at rapper Wale and said Maybach Music Group had compromised the Washington D.C. rapper's talent and creativity.

Wale, as he is one to do, shot back. Explaining that, if anything, MMG had bolstered his creativity and capabilities as an artist, Wale stuck by the Rick Ross-founded label. And just a couple months after teasing a possible MMG reunion, we finally have Wale and Ross back on the same track.

Teaming up on "Light Years," the seventh track of Wale's new album, Folarin II, Wale and Ross trade bars about being veterans of the rap game and detail the things they saw while climbing up the hip-hop ranks. Over production by AppleJuiceKid and J.U.S.T.I.C.E League, both rappers spit as if they're seated at the head of a banquet table, puffing on a Cuban cigar. A throwback to the days of the untouchable Maybach Music Group, "Light Years" is an example of Wale and Ross at their very best.

Quotable Lyrics

Double M, we forever the legends

Rest in peace to Black and Peanut, they seen my potential

I used to borrow Ross whips to go pick up some women

Run through Carol City, I'm vicious like I'm Willis McGahee

Been Double M for like a decade though

Nobody seein' it from now 'til siempre though

Check out "Light Years" by Wale below and let us know what you think down in the comments.