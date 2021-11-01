The trifecta of Wale, Meek Mill, and Rick Ross helped MMG establish itself as a leading label in the rap game during the early 2000s. The roster expanded but it was the efforts of Wale, Meek, and Ross that earned high accolades on the charts. With the obvious exception of Ross, Wale and Meek began to establish their solo careers outside of Maybach Music.



Chris McKay/Getty Images

Regardless of where each rapper might be in their careers, it's clear that Wale still has love for both Ross and Meek. The rapper joined DJ EFN and NORE on Drink Champs where he was asked to choose the better rapper between Rick Ross and Meek Mill. Instead, he opted to take a shot with the hosts, toasting to the Rozay-led label. "Never. 'Cause everbody's on the same jawn," said Wale as he took his shot. "You know that."

That's when N.O.R.E. tried to pry about the rumors of beef between Rick Ross and Meek Mill. Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that Meek Mill denied Rick Ross entry into his section at Club Liv. While neither rapper has responded to these rumors, many have been left wondering the validity of the statement. Wale explained that he didn't think there was any truth to it. And if there was, he explained how he hasn't heard about it. "I don't know shit about that. That shit don't sound real to me. I talked to both of them n***as all the time. I ain't hear nothing like that. If I ain't hear nothing like that, I can't say... I don't think so," he said. "I don't know nothin' 'bout that shit."

