Wale, Rick Ross, & Meek Mill Heat Up On "Routine"

Wale wasn't a happy camper when he found out that his tracklist had been made available without his label giving him notice beforehand. He aired out his grievances on social media, but while he may have been a tad irked, his fans were excited to see what the Washington, D.C. rapper had in store for his album Wow... That's Crazy.

The record included the song "Routine," his collaboration with his Maybach Music family members Meek Mill and Rick Ross, but he didn't initially share that his features were on the track. In an interview with Hot 97, Wale shared that he's had this song for a minute. He said that Meek actually sent him this record when he was locked up because he was ready to work, even behind bars.

Although Wale admits to having 17 records with Rozay and another 10 with Meek, he's been waiting on the perfect time to drop a collaboration because it was just a matter of picking the right one. He opted for "Routine" because he said "it got the energy. It's a lotta mid-tempo and deep songs on the album, so I just wanted to break the monotony in that." Check out "Routine" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

All you n*ggas like to play tough

You really hatin' 'cause yo pay stub

Philly women really chillin' wit me

Now I really can't stop sayin' jawn