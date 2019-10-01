It was a day of celebration for Wale on Monday following the announcement that his Jeremih-assisted single "On Chill" climbed to the No. 1 spot on Urban Radio. The rapper was thankful to everyone who helped with the success of his record, and the news came just hours before he shared yet another single from his forthcoming project, Wow...That's Crazy.

Wale dropped off "Love & Loyalty" featuring Manny Wellz late in the night, but the surprises didn't stop there. The DMV rapper also shared that fans could expect to see his album art and tracklist on Monday evening, although he tweeted that he wasn't too happy about not being notified of that earlier. "Ok I just found out I’m revealing my album cover... tonight .. this is trash and anticlimactic," he wrote. "Shyt crazy .. I get info 10 min before the people .. I’m not lettin nothin get me on that negative wave tho .. idc .. so we gon push it."

Wow...That's Crazy features include Megan Thee Stallion, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Boogie, Lil Durk, Manny Wellz, Jacquees, Jeremih, Ari Lennox, and Kelly Price. What collaboration are you most excited for?

Tracklist

1. Sue Me

2. Love & Loyalty ft. Manny Wellz

3.Cliché” ft. Ari Lennox & Boogie

4. Expectations ft. 6LACK

5. Bgm

6. Love... (Her Fault) ft. Bryson Tiller

7. On Chill ft. Jeremih

8. Routine

9. Love Me Nina / Semiautomatic

10. Break My Heart (My Fault) ft. Lil Durk

11. Debbie

12. 50 In Da Safe

13. Set You Free ft. Kelly Price

14. Black Bonnie fr. Jacquees

15. Poledancer fr. Megan Thee Stallion