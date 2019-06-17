Wale Lines Up Another One With Jazzy "09 Folarin"

Following up last week's numerological "Gemini,"Wale has returned with yet another new drop. Clearly, the oft-unsung lyricist is cooking something up, with all signs pointing to a full-fledged project; who knows, if we're lucky we might even get some of that unreleased MMG heat. Either way, Wale has been keeping busy, a hot-streak that has manifested into yet another intriguing drop. This time around, Wale hops on some jazzy production, delivering ample style and geek-friendly references to Super Smash Bros.

"A n***a style something they can never grasp, every beat I smash like I'm Ike, Snake, Cloud, or Kirby," spits Wale. "They not observing they try ignoring, they try murk me." As the beat heats up, Wale rides the unconventional rhythm with a notable swagger, a confidence that bodes well for him going forward. As one who openly wears his insecurities on his sleeve, it's nice to see Wale operating comfortably from within his bag. Check out "09 Folarin" now, and expect the weekly releases to continue until proven otherwise.

Quotable Lyrics

A n***a style something they can never grasp

Every beat I smash like I'm Ike, Snake, Cloud, or Kirby

They not observing they try ignoring, they try murk me