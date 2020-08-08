Wale Joins TeaMarrr On "Colors"

TeaMarrr is a breakout talent that is quickly gaining the attention she deserves. The Haitian-American artist has teamed up with Wale for the new single "Colors." The song is a socially-conscious track that is inspired by the recent unrest in America due to systemic racism. TeaMarrr glides onto the track with powerful soul-filled vocals that are equally majestic and frightening.

Wale drops a verse that sounds like it should have been on his latest project, The Imperfect Storm. Powerful and potent, Wale's verse reminds us why he's one of the most underrated rappers in the game. TeaMarrr and Wale sound immaculate over the boom-bap inspired instrumental. "Colors" is a strong addition to the revolutionary music catalog that is dropping right now.

Quotable Lyrics

We humble, they be quiet

It's a riot, then they cool

The black hate the blue

Cause the blue shoot whatever

Which is mostly is the blacks

Cause the blue be acting yellow

And the white seeing red

Cause the blacks ain't going

The orange in the office

On that green cause he golfing