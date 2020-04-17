Wale Hops On The Remix of Skip Marley & H.E.R.'s "Slow Down"

Skip Marley has enlisted Wale to hop on the remix of his H.E.R.-assisted track, "Slow Down." Skip and H.E.R. dropped the original version of the reggae-infused song back in November, and it's been slowly creeping up the charts ever since. It recently landed at No. 15 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart, which happened to mark a very exciting moment for the grandson of Bob Marley. Skip announced on Twitter this week that this positioning made him the first Jamaican artist to be featured in the top 20 of this particular chart in 14 years. It seems that this Wale remix, then, might just be his and H.E.R.'s way of celebrating.

The remix refrains from messing with the original version too much, instead adding an additional verse from Wale at the top of the track. His signature sound is a welcomed contribution to the carefree vibe of the song, bringing the energy up in the beginning to establish a different pace, at least for a moment. Check out the remix of "Slow Down" with Wale below.

Quotable Lyrics

You know I'm looking for more

And you're what I've been praying for

This kind of love don't come around like this

I'm not one to play around like this, it's so real

And I love how it feels