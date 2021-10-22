Wale Drops Off "Folarin II" Ft. J. Cole, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Boyz II Men & Jamie Foxx

Wale has been defending his position in the Rap game against naysayers and trolls, and he has returned with a project that he believes will set the detractors straight. We have been hearing quite a bit about Folarin II in these last few weeks as Wale rolled out his anticipated project. The album is executive produced by the DMV rapper and Rick Ross, and it is stacked with features that help complement Wale's vision.

In an interview with XXL, Wale revealed why he felt it was the time to release this follow-up to his 2012 mixtape, Folarin. "My daughter is talking to her mother one time and she was like, 'Respect the kids. Respect the kids,'" he said. "They were playing, but she was being serious and that’s part of it. The inner child of me, you know, 'Still Tippin’,' 'Vivrant Thing,' 'I Need a Girl,' all these samples are coming from back in the day when I was a kid. I’m sampling way more than normal, so, it feels like a mixtape. I’m giving people their flowers and I’m getting mine."

Features on the album include looks from J. Cole, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx, Boyz II Men, Sauce, Lil Chris, Yella Beezy, Maxo Kream, and Ant Clemons. Stream Folarin II and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. New Balances

2. Name Ring Bell

3. Poke it Out ft. J. Cole

4. Tiffany Nikes

5. Caramel

6. Fluctuate

7. Lightyears ft. Rick Ross

8. Angles ft. Chris Brown

9. Dearly Beloved ft. Jamie Foxx

10. More Love ft. Boyz II Men & Sauce of Backyard Band

11. Jump In ft. Lil Chris of T.O.B.

12. Down South fft. Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream

13. Extra Special ft. Ant Clemons

14. Fire & Ice

15. Beverly Blvd

