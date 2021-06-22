Wale Debuts The Visual For His Latest Single "Angles" With Chris Brown

The rapper previously teased the visual for the Diddy-sampled track with fans on social media.

Wale unleashed his latest offering "Angles" on Friday (June 18). The Chris Brown-featured track samples Diddy and Usher's early 00s hit "I Need A Girl Pt.2," and arrives nearly five months after his last single "Good Vibes (Za)." Produced by Hitmaka and OG Parker, the song has received positive reviews from listeners thus far.

The D.C. native shared a snippet of the forthcoming visual with fans on Twitter on Monday (June 22), teasing the video with his longtime collaborator Chris Breezy. In the video, the duo kick it on a mansion somewhere in the Hollywood Hills, capturing the essence of LA as they enjoy the presence of beautiful women.

Notably, Wale has not delivered much solo material this year aside from the occasional loosie. The DMV rapper welcomed a slew of singles last year as well as his Imperfect Storm EP. This year, he's connected with the likes of Pacman da Gunman on "One Piece" and with EarthGang and XXL Freshman Coi Leray for the "Options" remix.

As for Chris, he's appeared on a couple of features including Yung Bleu's "Baddest" with 2Chainz and OG Parker's debut "Rain Down" with Latto, PnB Rock, and Layton Greene. Check out the brand new "Angles" visual above and let us know what you think down below.