Today, September 27th happens to be Lil Wayne’s 37th birthday, and to remind everyone Wale is spreading awareness. The MMG rapper took to Twitter this morning to give Wayne a birthday shoutout, while adding that he’s a “goat” & “livin’ legend.”

“I don’t know who need to hear this but it’s a legend Bday... 🐐 livin legend . #HappyBirthdayTunechi,” Wale tweeted while sharing an old photo of Weezy in his famous Bape hoody.

Later, Wale doubled down on his sentiment when he tweeted out “Happy bday to a true legend” in response to an old music video that was shared between Wayne & Wale for their collab “Running Back.”

Wale hasn’t been the only person to show Wayne some love on his 37th birthday however. His daughter, Reginae Carter, also penned a heartfelt letter to her dad last night, which you can read (below) if you missed it. Happy Birthday goes to the legend, Lil Wayne!