Wale shows love to Lil Wayne on his 37th birthday.
Today, September 27th happens to be Lil Wayne’s 37th birthday, and to remind everyone Wale is spreading awareness. The MMG rapper took to Twitter this morning to give Wayne a birthday shoutout, while adding that he’s a “goat” & “livin’ legend.”
“I don’t know who need to hear this but it’s a legend Bday... 🐐 livin legend . #HappyBirthdayTunechi,” Wale tweeted while sharing an old photo of Weezy in his famous Bape hoody.
Later, Wale doubled down on his sentiment when he tweeted out “Happy bday to a true legend” in response to an old music video that was shared between Wayne & Wale for their collab “Running Back.”
Wale hasn’t been the only person to show Wayne some love on his 37th birthday however. His daughter, Reginae Carter, also penned a heartfelt letter to her dad last night, which you can read (below) if you missed it. Happy Birthday goes to the legend, Lil Wayne!