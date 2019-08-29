Wale, A$AP Ferg & Buddy Roam Harlem Streets On "Hallelujah"

In case you missed it, Forest Whitaker is set to star in an upcoming series called Godfather Of Harlem, in which he's tapped to play the infamous Bumpy Johnson. Naturally, a hip-hop presence is to be expected on the soundtrack, which arrives under the watchful eye of Swizz Beatz. Today, arriving in select overseas markets, comes "Hallelujah," a stacked single featuring Buddy, Wale, and local man A$AP Ferg as the glue to hold it together.

"Hallelujah I maneuver, I'm the driver and the shooter, out here n***a you can lose your soul," be careful," spits Buddy, holding down the threatening chorus. "N***a you better be humble." Evocative of the gangland lifestyle the series looks to encapsulate, "Hallelujah" proved epic enough to make for the trailer's musical centerpiece. With verses from Ferg and Wale providing additional firepower, Godfather Of Harlem might very well prove essential listening for anyone interested in peeping the series in full on September 29th.