Nearly ten years ago, Wale released his eighth mixtape Folarin with features from Nipsey Hussle, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Jhené Aiko, and more. This summer, he plans on officially following up the project with the sequel, announcing that his new album Folarin 2 will be out in the coming months.

Wale has been promoting his brand new single "Angles" with Chris Brown, dropping the music video today and reminding people on social media that he's one of the greatest ever. His consistency is astounding and he remains one of the strongest wordsmiths in the game. On Tuesday, he announced his upcoming album release with a loud statement, telling the world that he's sick of being underlooked.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"I understand you may feel how you feel for whatever soembody [sic] told you ... but I just wanna reiterate that I’m one of the greatest of all time," wrote Wale on Twitter. "Catalog. Consistency. Influence. Longevity. DMV. With that said #Folarin2 this summer."

Wale has never lacked confidence. Over the years, he's spoken out on a few separate occasions to challenge the world's view of him, arguing that he deserves to be mentioned with the greats. He's giving himself another chance to convince the critics this summer, so maybe the narrative will turn around soon.

Are you excited for more new music from Wale?